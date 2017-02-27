TAKE A STAND: Oscar Oops!

Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," mistakenly accepts the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday. (Source: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP).

Whether you watched or not, you've likely heard about what’s being called the Oscar’s biggest mistake ever.

Actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as Best Picture.

Happy producers came onstage and began making acceptance speeches. When someone with a headset also walked onstage and whispered in ears, it was very apparent something was wrong. Lo and behold, not La La Land, but Moonlight had won Best Picture.

Incredibly, Warren Beatty had been given the wrong envelope.

Hollywood truly was "La La Land."

The gasps were loud and the fingers were pointing. They even tried to blame Steve Harvey. In the end, everyone was gracious both in defeat and victory.

But what about Price Waterhouse? The prestigious accounting firm that, for 83 years, has guarded the winners’ names with locked leather briefcases, issued an apology? Will there be a change? Who knows?

What I do know, is Price Waterhouse won’t be doing my taxes.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.