Nighttime lane closures expected for Harbor View Road Improvements Project

Nighttime lane closures for the paving of Harbor View Road will continue until March 10, Charleston County officials say.

Set to occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, the roadwork is part of the Harbor View Road Improvements Project.

Officials want to improve traffic flow and safety on Harbor View Road and to provide bicycle and pedestrian facilities. According to a news release, the Harbor View Road Improvements project include the addition of a center two-way left turn lane between North Shore Drive and Affirmation Boulevard, the addition of right turn lanes at major intersections, the addition of traffic signals at Fort Sumter Drive and Mikell Drive, the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Harbor View Road and Fort Johnson Road and the addition of pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

At least one lane will be open to traffic at all times during the roadwork and flagmen will be on site to control traffic, a news release states.

Drivers traveling through the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.