List: Mt. Pleasant ranks among S.C.'s safest cities

A new study ranking the top 20 safest cities in the Palmetto State identified six in the Lowcountry, and Mount Pleasant held its high rank from the 2016 report.

The annual listing by home security and safety company Safewise selected the cities based on the most recent FBI crime report, the site's website states. The team eliminated cities with fewer than 2,000 residents and those that failed to submit a full crime report to the FBI.

The 20 cities chosen reported a violent crime rate approximately half of the state average, the site states.

Simpsonville in Greenville County ranked as South Carolina's safest city. It did not make the top 20 in 2016's list.

Mount Pleasant was the highest-ranked Lowcountry town on the list at seventh place, the same ranking it held in the 1026 report. Crime stats for the town show 1.65 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 15.79 property crimes per 1,000.

Among other Lowcountry communities, Bluffton came in at 10th, Hanahan ranked 11th, the Isle of Palms was in 17th, Port Royal was right behind them at 18th, and Charleston came in at 19th.

Goose Creek just missed the list, coming in at 21st place, while Summerville ranked 37th place. North Charleston placed 67th.

The state's capital city of Columbia ranked at 69th place.

