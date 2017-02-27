Crews secure gas leak in downtown Charleston

Quantcast

Crews have secured a gas leak in downtown Charleston.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say the incident was in the area of Middleton Place off of Simons Street. 

According to authorities, a contractor was digging in the area and they hit a line. 

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes. 

