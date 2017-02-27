Berkeley Co. Council approves motion on Volvo training center

Berkeley County leaders approved a motion on Monday on plans to build a new multimillion dollar training center for the future Volvo Cars plant.



According to documents filed, Berkeley County is required to help build the job training center as part of its original Economic Development agreement with Volvo. Planning, design and programming began in fall 2015 but the project was put on hold until late last year.



Per the Economic Development agreement and ordinance approved in 2015, the county is responsible for up to $4,000,000 for the core and shell construction of the training center. Berkeley Co. documents indicate the amount will be borrowed from the S.C. Public Service Authority, which will be payable by the county from the FILOT payments made by Volvo.



The state is expected to pay the remaining $4.6 million of the projected $8.6 million project.



While 2015 documents indicate the center was expected to be completed by Feb. 2017, the renovated timeline for the current construction bid with HITT Contracting indicated the project will be finished in Nov. 2017.



Recruiting and training for Volvo will be run in partnership with readySC, a workforce training program. According to Oct. 2015 documents filed with Berkeley Co., the County will own the training center site for 10 years and available for Volvo purchase thereafter.



According to a spokesperson for Volvo Cars, initial training at the planned job site will be for Volvo Cars production and maintenance positions. Volvo expects to begin using the training facility in the 4th quarter of this year while a spokesperson said construction is on track for Volvo Cars to begin producing the all new S60 sedans by the end of 2018.



Hiring is currently ongoing for a core group of team leader positions in production and maintenance. Volvo confirmed the majority of hiring is expected to take late 2017 and into next year. The new factory is expected to create up to 2,000 jobs within the next decade and 4,000 jobs by 2030. The latest job information can be found here.

