Quantcast

Air Force removes cannonball from downtown Charleston constructi - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Air Force removes cannonball from downtown Charleston construction site

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews with the Air Force Base EOD unit have removed a cannonball from a construction site in downtown Charleston Monday night. 

According to Charleston police officials, the cannonball was found at 58 Coming Street. 

College of Charleston officials said crews were doing some renovation work behind the school's science center when the discovery was made. 

According to CofC officials, the cannonball did not look dangerous, but it is standard procedure to call law enforcement. 

Charleston police and fire crews also responded. 

Portions of Coming Street and surrounding streets were closed as crews responded and worked the scene. 

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the call came in at approximately 5:17 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly