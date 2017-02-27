Quantcast

Victim identified in fatal Meeting St. motorcycle accident

Authorities released the identity of the man who died days after a motorcycle crash in Charleston.

Bronson Rash, 25, died at MUSC Monday, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sarah Senn.

Rash was riding a motorcycle involved in a collision with a car on Hedgewood and Meeting Street on Feb. 19, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

Investigators say Rash was traveling North on Meeting Street Road when a Toyota Pickup turning left from Hedgewood Road made a left turn in front of Rash's motorcycle, causing Rash to collide with the truck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

