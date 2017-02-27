One arrested, two others sought after Goose Creek drug bust

Investigators have arrested one person and are looking for two others following a drug bust in Goose Creek.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Terrelle Dashawn Bascon on numerous drug charges.

Bascon's arrest stems from an incident on Feb. 24 when the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Metro Unit, executed a search warrant at Hallmark Apartments on Red Bank Road as a result of a narcotics investigation.

"The search warrant led to the seizure of 2119 gross grams of marijuana, 566 Xanax tablets, and 10 dosage units of LSD, three handguns, and $13,083.00 in U.S. Currency," BCSO officials said.

The sheriff's office released pictures of the evidence seized which also included a "Walking Dead" action figure.

Deputies are searching for 21-year-old Steven Connor Welch and 21-year-old Joseph Javan Williams both of whom also reside at the apartment and are currently at large.

"If anyone knows the whereabouts of Steven Connor Welch or Joseph Javan Williams and would like to make some extra money, please notify CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111," BCSO officials said."As with all wanted subjects, CrimeStoppers provides rewards to anonymous tips that lead to the arrest of wanted subjects."

Bascon was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking Schedule IV Drugs

PWID LSD

PWID Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Violent Crime

PWID Schedule IV within ½ mile Proximity of a School

PWID LSD within ½ mile Proximity of a School

PWID Marijuana within ½ mile Proximity of a School

Bascon was locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

