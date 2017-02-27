Coroner: Woman killed in North Charleston auto-pedestrian accident

A 57-year-old North Charleston woman died in an auto-pedestrian accident in North Charleston Monday night.

Donna McFadden died as a result of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at MUSC at 8:47 p.m., Charleston County Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said.

Police responded to the area of Rivers Avenue at Durant Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

North Charleston police say McFadden was crossing the eastbound lanes, and as she stepped into a lane, she was struck by a white Toyota SUV.

Crews with the fire department also responded.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.