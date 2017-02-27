The Citadel's Sears Selected SoCon Pitcher of the Week

Junior left-handed pitcher JP Sears has been selected as the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Monday by the conference office.

Sears pitched seven shutout innings in Friday’s 4-0 victory over Delaware State, earning his first win of the season. The southpaw recorded 12 strikeouts, with nine by called strikes and no walks.

The performance was Sears’ fifth career double-digit strikeout game with the last on May 24, 2016 when he struck out 10 against VMI at the SoCon tournament.

Entering the week, Sears ranks third in the conference in total strikeouts (17) and first in strike outs looking (12). He has not walked a batter in 11.1 innings this season.

The award is Sears’ third of his career after winning it twice in 2016.

The Citadel returns to action quickly with a Tuesday game against Presbyterian at Joe Riley Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. The Bulldogs continue with a three-game series against the College of Charleston over the weekend. Friday’s and Sunday’s games will be played at Patriot’s Point, while Saturday’s game will be at The Joe.