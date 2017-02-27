The Citadel picks up win in regular season finale

Preston Parks and Ezekiel Balogun combined for 40 points as The Citadel upset Chattanooga 85-76 on Monday night, earning a spot in the Southern Conference Tournament.



Parks scored 22 points and was 4 of 10 from 3-point range, while Balogun scored 18 on a 6-for-9 shooting night with nine rebounds.



Balogun broke a 63-all tie with a layup and Parks followed with a 3-pointer to spark a 16-5 run late in the second half to put the game away.



Zane Najdawi added 13 points, Warren Sledge 12 and Tyler Burgess was 3 for 3, all treys, to add nine points.



The Citadel (11-20, 4-14) will face eighth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday.



Justin Tuoyo scored 24 to lead Chattanooga, which has lost four straight. Chattanooga remains the No. 4 seed and will face fifth-seeded Wofford Saturday.



The Mocs were whistled for 23 fouls, and The Citadel converted 25 of 36 free throws. Sledge was 8-for-9 at the line.