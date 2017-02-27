Coroner: Burned body found in barrel at Goose Creek home

Officials with the Berkeley County Coroner's Office say a burned body was found at a home in Goose Creek Monday night.

According to the coroner's office, the body was found in a barrel at a home on the 400 block of Madeline Drive near North Goose Creek Boulevard.

The coroner's office says police initially responded to the home for a missing person Monday afternoon.

Officers then found a body in the backyard.

Authorities say they don't know how long the body has been there.

Pictures from the scene show police tape around a home.

Authorities were seen investigating something in the backyard of the residence.

According to neighbors, law enforcement has been at the scene for a few hours.

Neighbors told Live 5 News they were asked by officers if they had seen the man who lived at the home where the body was found.

We've reached out to police for more information.

