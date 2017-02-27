Defending champ Branden Grace commits to RBC Heritage

Defending Champion Branden Grace will be aiming for a second plaid jacket at the 49th annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. He will be joined by Englishman Tyrrell Hatton who also just committed. South Carolina’s only PGA TOUR event is being held April 10-16, 2017 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

They will be joined by past champions Stewart Cink, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker.

Grace captured his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2016 RBC Heritage, carding a final-round 5-under 66 and coming from three strokes back to win by one stroke over Scotland's Russell Knox and England's Luke Donald. It was his second start at the RBC Heritage, having finished T7 in 2015. He was the 11th first-time winner of the RBC Heritage and the 11th International winner. The South African has earned 10 International victories and his Official World Golf Ranking is currently #17.

Hatton was paired with Rickie Fowler in the final round of last week’s Honda Classic. He started the day four shots behind Fowler, who went on to win. Hatton finished the event tied for fourth. The Englishman has earned one International victory and is currently ranked #18 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He will be making his first start at Harbour Town Golf Links.