No. 18 Coastal Carolina Falls to West Virginia, 4-1

West Virginia pitcher Conner Dotson struck out 10 over six innings to lead West Virginia to a 4-1 victory over #18 Coastal Carolina Monday afternoon in the final game of the Caravelle Resort Tournament at Springs Brooks Stadium. The Mountaineers are 5-2 while the Chanticleers fall to 4-5.

However, Dotson allowed six hits and five walks but Coastal stranded 10 runners, including two each in the seventh and eighth innings. CCU starter Zack Hopeck (0-1) pitched well, but was saddled with the loss. He allowed eight hits, four runs and three walks with five strikeouts in his six innings of work.

The Mountaineers grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Darius Hill delivered a one-out single and scored on Jackson Cramer’s double. Cole Austin followed with an RBI single to plate Cramer.

Coastal answered in the bottom of the first. Cory Wood reached on a leadoff single, stole second and advanced to third on a Billy Cooke sacrifice bunt. Peyton Isaacson followed with an RBI single to bring home Wood.

West Virginia regained a two-run lead, 3-1, in the third as Austin hit his second home run of the season.

The Mountaineers pushed their lead to 4-1 in the sixth as pinch hitter Braden Zarbnisky walked and later scored on a TJ Lake single to right field.

West Virginia’s Jackson Sigmon allowed one hit with three strikeouts in two innings of middle relief and Jacob Potock earned his first save by working a scoreless ninth. Potock allowed a leadoff walk in the ninth before getting a double play and a foul out to secure the win.

Seth Lancaster had two hits to lead the Chants while Matt Beaird and Jordan Gore each drew two walks.

Coastal Carolina will play its first road game of the season on Wednesday, March 1, with its annual trip to region rival UNC Wilmington. First pitch is set for 4 pm.