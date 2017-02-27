Wiggins Leads CCU to Senior Night Victory

Senior Shivaughn Williams scored a game-high 18 points in leading Coastal Carolina to a hard-fought 77-72 win over Louisiana Monroe on senior night.

Neither team could get the upper hand in the game until the Chanticleers closed the game on a 6-1 run over the final 1:08 seconds of the game to turn a one-point deficit into the five point win.

CCU (15-15, 10-7 Sun Belt) shot 50 percent from the field (28-56), but only hit six of their 21 three point field goals for 29 percent. CCU did hit some free throws connecting on 15 of 21, but hit four of their last five during the final minute including Elijah Wilson’s two free throws with nine seconds left to put the game away.

Another senior Colton Ray-St Cyr scored 16 points and Wilson added 11. Jaylen Shaw was the fourth player to reach double digits joining the seniors in double-digits with 13 points.

The Chants only turned the ball over three times during the game, which is a season-low. CCU was out rebounded 41-31. Ray-St Cyr was one rebound short of a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds.

As CCU was taking care of the ball, they also managed to have a solid assist night finishing with 13 as Wiggins had a game and season-high seven.

The CCU defense forced 10 turnovers which led to 14 points and in the process had six steals and also blocked three shots.

ULM (8-21, 2-14 Sun Belt), came into the game only shooting 64 percent from the free throw line and 33 percent on their three point field goals, but did much better than that by hitting 11 three’s and knocking down 15 of their 17 free throws which helped them stay in the game despite the Chanticleers strong shooting performance from the field.

The Warhawks shot 38 percent from the field with Marvin Jean-Pierre coming off the bench to lead five ULM players in double digits with 14 points. Sam McDaniel and Marcus Washington had 13 each while Travis Munnings and Nick Coppola scored 12, all on four three pointers.

The two teams went into the locker room at halftime even at 35. The visitors shot 41 percent from the field with Jean-Pierre coming off the bench to lead the team with seven while McDaniel and Washington each scored six.

The Warkhawks hit five three point field goals and were a perfect four-for-four from the free throw line. ULM out rebounded the Chants 22-14 with Munnings leading the way with five.

CCU shot 46 percent in the opening half and hit four threes, but the rebounding differential hurt the Chants scoring chances as did the team missing four of its 11 free throws.

Wiggins and Ray-St Cyr had eight points each to lead CCU’s scoring efforts and Ray-St Cyr had five rebounds.

The Chanticleers will end their regular season with a road game at Appalachian State. The two teams will tip off Saturday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to be carried live on ESPN3.