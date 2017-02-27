Stingrays lose game, series to Rush

Rapid City Rush (21-26-8-0) goaltender Adam Morrison had an outstanding game between the pipes and finished with 42 saves in a 5-2 defeat of the South Carolina Stingrays (30-23-2-1) on Monday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.



Patrick Megannety and Steven McParland scored the goals for South Carolina in the loss, while Scott Tanski, Patrick Gaul, Domenic Monardo and Rob Flick each added assists.



Megannety put home a rebound in front to get his first goal as a member of the Stingrays and give South Carolina a 1-0 lead at 7:55 of the opening period. Assists on the goal were credited to Tanski and Gaul.



Gaul’s assist gave him 31 points on the season, which equals his career-high, set during the 2013-14 year.



But the Rush responded right away with a goal of their own as defenseman Michael Young put one past goaltender Adam Carlson to even the game at 1-1 less than a minute after Megannety’s goal at 8:48 of the first.



The Stingrays outshot Rapid City 19-3 in the period but the teams were even after one stanza.



Again it was the Rays who put on lots of pressure in the middle frame, but Rapid City was opportunistic and scored twice to take control of the game. First, Hunter Fejes converted a breakaway opportunity at 3:45 after South Carolina had a long possession in the offensive zone and then Mark Cooper struck with a short-handed goal at 8:15 to make it 3-1 in favor of the Rush.



Later in the period, the Rays got back in the game with a power play goal by McParland. Although SC was unable to score during a 5-on-3 man-advantage, McParland deflected a loose puck past Morrison at 15:11 during the 5-on-4 and made it 3-2. Monardo and Flick earned assists on the goal as they helped get the puck down low to McParland who was at the side of the net for the goal.



The Stingrays were unable to get any closer in the third, allowing a goal to Logan Nelson at 4:47 and an empty net strike by Mark Cooper at 19:01.



South Carolina had the only power play goal in the contest and finished 1-for-5 on the man-advantage, while the Rush were 0-for-4.



Adam Carlson got the start in net for the Stingrays and made 16 saves in the loss.



South Carolina now heads to Colorado for a three-game series with the Eagles, beginning Wednesday night at 9:05 p.m. The Stingrays return home on Saturday, March 11 to face the Florida Everblades at 7:05 p.m.