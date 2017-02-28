Officers responding to reported shooting at North Charleston apartment complex

Officers are responding to a reported shooting in North Charleston.

Charleston County dispatchers say they received multiple calls about an incident on the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive off of Otranto Road — the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments — the first one coming in after 4:30 a.m.

Dozens of North Charleston police officers and a forensic unit are on the scene.

Tape surrounds a portion of the apartment complex, near a playground, according to a Live 5 News crew on scene.

People who live at the apartment complex say they heard multiple shots.

This is a developing story.

