School bus flips on side, pickup catches fire after crash in Moncks Corner

A school bus driver has been taken to an area hospital after a collision at a Moncks Corner intersection.

LCpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a school bus turning left onto Gaillard Road from Hwy 52 during rush hour Tuesday morning was hit by a pickup truck.

The truck caught fire and the bus, which was not carrying students, fell onto its side, Southern said.

The pickup truck was headed eastbound on Highway 52 and went through a traffic light, hitting the bus, troopers say.

The pickup driver declined medical attention.

