Public hearing to be held on I-526 completion

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County Council will hold a public hearing to discuss funding for the I-526 completion project Tuesday.

Members will provide information on how the county will spend the money it receives for the Mark Clark Expressway, according to a notice. 

That hearing is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Council Chambers in North Charleston.

