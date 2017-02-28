Eat, drink, and be merry at Charleston's premier culinary event

Charleston's annual celebration of local food culture and award-winning chefs takes over Marion Square in downtown the first weekend in March.

The 2017 Charleston Wine and Food will feature more than 100 food and drink events over the course of five days between Wednesday and Sunday. Most events are held at the Culinary Village at Marion Square.

The Culinary Village features five hours of tastings, chef demonstrations, and plenty of wine options. Charleston Wine and Food says this will be the largest Culinary Village ever, including a new layout and expanded live music stage. The Culinary Village is only open to guests 21 and older. Tickets for the Culinary Village on Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. are $110. Sunday tickets from 12 to 5 p.m. are $125, with a "Locals" special for $75. Tickets for the Culinary Village on Saturday are already sold out.

Dozens of other events are all ticketed separately for various prices. Many events will sell out, so tickets should be purchased early. For a full schedule of the event and to purchase tickets online, click here.

