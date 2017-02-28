Victim identified in deadly shooting outside apartment

The victim in a deadly shooting outside a North Charleston apartment has been identified.

Joseph Frazier, 29, from North Charleston, was fatally wounded early Tuesday morning, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin.

Police responded early Tuesday morning to the Oakfield Apartments on Fairwind Drive at approximately 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on the scene,

Investigators say a woman was returning home and attempting to enter her apartment when she rushed by two men who she said attempted to rob her.

A man inside of the apartment heard the commotion, exited the apartment and confronted the robbers.

Gunfire was exchanged between the robbers and the man confronting them.

One man was fatally wounded while the other fled the scene, police say. Police have not said whether Frazier was one of the robbery suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

