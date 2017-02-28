Quantcast

Coroner identifies body found in Charleston Harbor

By Paris Hall, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County Coroner has identified the body found in Charleston Harbor.

Caleb Zwiernikowski, 17, of Inman, S.C. was found Feb. 20. 

The cause of death is drowning and no foul play is suspected. 

Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating. 

