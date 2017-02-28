Dee Delaney leaving The Citadel for Miami

The Citadel's All-American cornerback Dee Delaney will be leaving the Bulldogs, graduating in May, and finishing his collegiate career at the University of Miami he announced in a letter on the school's athletic website on Tuesday.

I am very grateful for everything I have learned here and will continue to grow as an athlete and person." Delaney said in the letter. "The Citadel has truly helped me mature and become a better man. The things The Citadel has taught me will never be erased, and I can say have made me a better person. I hope everybody can be happy with the decision I have made and be behind me no matter what."

Delaney has been the anchor for the Bulldogs defense the past couple of seasons including in 2016 when he helped the school win the Southern Conference championship by collecting 6 interceptions, 8 pass breakups and 35 total tackles.

"I appreciate everything Dee Delaney has done representing The Citadel" Head coach Brent Thompson said in a statement.. He is going to graduate in May and leaves here having played a vital role in back-to-back Southern Conference championships, which had never happened at this school before. The pursuit of Dee from one of the most visible and historic programs in college football is a testament to his work ethic and development over the last four years at The Citadel. We were supportive of Dee while he came to this difficult decision, and we will be cheering for him next season."

Delaney becomes another big piece Thompson has to replace as the school goes for 3 straight conference titles in 2017. That list also includes the teams other All-American, offensive lineman Isaiah Pinson who will be preparing for the NFL Draft.