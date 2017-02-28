Quantcast

Officers investigating after man grazed by bullet in St. George

ST. GEORGE, SC (WCSC) -

Officers are investigating a shooting that happened behind the Quality Inn motel in St. George. 

Police say dispatchers received several calls about a shooting around 9 p.m. Monday. Authorities sent to investigate found a man grazed by a bullet across the street from the motel. 

The man was treated at a local hospital and released, according to a report. 

Police say this is still an open investigation. 

