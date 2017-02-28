Officers investigating after man grazed by bullet in St. George

Officers are investigating a shooting that happened behind the Quality Inn motel in St. George.

Police say dispatchers received several calls about a shooting around 9 p.m. Monday. Authorities sent to investigate found a man grazed by a bullet across the street from the motel.

The man was treated at a local hospital and released, according to a report.

Police say this is still an open investigation.

