Sentencing for friend of convicted church shooter delayed

A portion of a handwritten letter Meek wrote to families of the church shooting victims. (Source: U.S. District Court)

The friend of the convicted Charleston church shooter will have to wait to learn his sentence.

Court documents show the sentencing for Joey Meek, which had been scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed until March 10, so that his defense team can answer a prosecution motion for a harsher sentence.

Meek is a friend of Dylann Roof, who was sentenced in January to death for the June 17, 2015, shooting deaths of nine parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.

Meek's attorneys are asking the federal judge to allow him to enter a rehab program instead of prison, court documents state.

In the motion filed on Monday, prosecutors asked the court to consider a tougher sentence so that Meek's punishment reflect the seriousness of his crime. Prosecutors asked the court to take into account the "horrific nature" of Roof's actions.

A filing unsealed Tuesday contains handwritten letters Meek wrote to the families of the church victims. In the various letters, he wrote about what he had learned about the victims, then ended with a similar message, asking for forgiveness but adding he did not expect it.

Meek pleaded guilty to charges of misprision of a felony and making a false statement.

According to prosecutors, a week before the church shootings, Roof told Meek he planned for six months to kill people at an AME church in Charleston to start a race war because no one else would. Prosecutors also said Roof told Meek he planned to kill himself after carrying out the killings.

Authorities say Meek told some friends about Roof's alleged plot and told them not to report it to authorities. Prosecutors said when one of those friends called the FBI tip line, Meek then told the FBI what he knew.

Both charges carry a sentence of eight years total.

