Cannonball discovered at downtown construction site to be destroyed Tuesday

A cannonball discovered at a construction site in downtown Charleston on Monday will be destroyed at a range on Tuesday, according to military officials.

Crews with the Air Force Base EOD unit removed the cannonball which was found at 58 Coming Street.

College of Charleston officials said crews were doing some renovation work behind the school's science center when the discovery was made.

According to CofC officials, the cannonball did not look dangerous, but it is standard procedure to call law enforcement.

Charleston police and fire crews also responded.

Portions of Coming Street and surrounding streets were closed as crews responded and worked the scene.

workers dig up cannon ball at 58 Coming, Coming closed from Montagu to Calhoun, Bull towards Coming closed, George @ Glebe closed — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 27, 2017

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the call came in at approximately 5:17 p.m.

