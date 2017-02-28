Suspect in Girl Scouts money theft in court for parole violation

The 31-year-old man suspected of stealing money from a local Girl Scout troop this past weekend faced parole violations in court Wednesday night.

Stephen Andrew Sciarrino was in bond court where he was given a $45,000 bond for the parole charge. In that incident, authorities say he was released from prison in February on DUS and DUI charges, but failed to report to probation.

The judge also ordered Sciarrino, who said he had a drug problem, to get drug treatment.

Sciarrino is set to return to court on Thursday to face charges related to the theft of Girl Scout money.

Sciarrino was arrested after on Wednesday after a citizen called Crime Stoppers and said the suspect was in a Morris Street residence getting a haircut, Charleston police said. The caller provided a description of the residence and of the suspect, authorities said.

Police have charged Sciarrino with purse snatching for stealing money from a group of Girl Scouts on Sunday in front of the Petco at 975 Savannah Highway.

Troop 953 was selling cookies Sunday afternoon at the time of the incident.

At 3:10 p.m. the Girl Scouts counted their money and were changing shifts, and as one of the victims turned her back to the table, she heard her daughter yell and saw a young man believed to be in his 20s running with the container of money, the incident report states.

The victim told police she had just counted the money and that the container held $345 collected from cookie sales.

Sciarrino is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

