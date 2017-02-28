Quantcast

Deputies investigating hit-and-run involving tractor trailer, bicycle on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run involving a tractor trailer and a bicycle on Johns Island Tuesday night. 

The incident happened in the area of Savannah Highway and Old Charleston Highway. 

CCSO officials said it's unknown if the driver of the tractor trailer was aware that he struck the bicyclist. 

The victim was transported to MUSC. 

