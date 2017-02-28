Coastal Carolina’s Woodall Gets Sun Belt Honor

Coastal Carolina junior first baseman Kevin Woodall Jr., has been named the Sun Belt Conference’s Community Coffee Baseball Player of the Week it was announced today.

Woodall had a hit in four of his five games last week and six total. However, three of his six hits were home runs, including a pair of two-run home runs in the come-from-behind win versus George Mason Sunday. Woodall led the team with eight RBI and six runs scored.

Woodall led Coastal to a win over College of Charleston, collecting three RBI. He hit a solo home run versus West Virginia Saturday before going 3-for-5 with four RBI Sunday. In addition to his two home runs versus Mason and Coastal down two runs, he had a key bunt single in the ninth to load the bases. Then, Woodall tagged from first base on a sacrifice fly and ultimately forced Mason to intentionally walk a batter to re-load the bases. Woodall then scored the game winner from second on Matt Beaird’s single.

Coastal will plays its first road game Wednesday at UNC Wilmington. First pitch is set for 4 pm. The Chanticleers will return home this weekend for the Tidelands Health Classic, hosting Albany, San Francisco and Winthrop.