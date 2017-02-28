No. 12 Tigers Top Terriers 9-2

No. 12 Clemson scored two two-out runs in both the first and second inning and added five runs in the eighth inning to defeat Wofford 9-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers, who won their fifth game in a row, improved to 6-2 on the season, while the Terriers dropped to 2-6.

Andrew Cox ripped a two-out, two-run double down the right-field line in the first inning. In the second inning, K.J. Bryant lined a two-out triple to right field to score Robert Jolly, then Bryant scored on a balk. Brett Hash put Wofford on the scoreboard in the sixth inning on a two-out, run-scoring single in the sixth inning. But Clemson added five insurance runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Robert Jolly’s run-scoring double and Chase Pinder’s two-run single.

Graduate righthander Tyler Jackson (1-1) earned his first win as a Tiger by tossing 7.0 strong innings. He allowed just three hits, one run and one walk with nine strikeouts. Terrier starter Matt Ellmyer (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up four runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings pitched.

Clemson plays No. 4 South Carolina this weekend at three different sites beginning Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 6:30 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.