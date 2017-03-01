Dispatchers: Vehicle leads officers in chase through two counties

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crashing into a tree on Highway 61.More >>
Authorities are investigating after someone intentionally set fire to a car in downtown Charleston.More >>
Officials with the Charleston Police Department are set to give an update in a case where a woman says someone broke into her West Ashley home and sexually assaulted her.More >>
Investigators say a shooting at a Goose Creek Wendy's was a gun battle which damaged the restaurant's glass doors and a motorist's car which was sitting in traffic.More >>
Investigators have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of bringing a gun to Stall High School on Tuesday.More >>
