Dispatchers: Vehicle leads officers in chase through two counties

A chase ensued in the Chicora-Cherokee area of North Charleston early Wednesday morning, ending in Berkeley County.

Charleston County dispatchers say officers were trying to perform a traffic stop on Spruill Avenue near Burton Lane when a vehicle pursuit started.

Dispatchers say the chase ended around 1:45 a.m. on Hwy 52 near Russellville Road in St. Stephen.

North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and Moncks Corner Police responded, according to dispatchers.

We've reached out to authorities for more information on what happened.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.