Run with the wild things in Ravenel

Go wild for an annual 5K run and walk through nature at the Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel.

Where the Wild Things Run is a 5K run or walk on Saturday along the trails of the 654-acre site. Plenty of natural beauty and wildlife could distract runners as they race around the trails and the elevated boardwalk.

The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is open to ages 10 and older. Registration is $34 and will be open online until 3 p.m. on Friday. Registration will also be open on race day from 7 to 8 a.m. For more information and to register online, click here.

