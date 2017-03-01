Sunday in the park for free

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will open a dozen parks for free Sunday as part of Customer Appreciation Day.

This includes Caw Caw Interpretive Center, McLeod Plantation Historic Site, and North Charleston Wannamaker, Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands, James Island, and Laurel Hill County Parks. In addition to free entry, Johns Island County Park is opening its new archery range with a ribbon cutting from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Parking will be free at Kiawah Beachwalker Park, Isle of Palms County Park, and Folly Beach County Park.

For more information about the parks and hours of operation, click here.

