Schools celebrate Read Across America

Dr. Seuss lovers unite for the annual Read Across America event Thursday.

The reading awareness program is celebrating the 113th birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss. Schools across the country have been celebrating all week long leading up to the big reading event.

Teachers and principals seem to be more than happy to dye their hair green and get into character — all to boost their students' interest in reading.

Several members of the Live 5 team will be out celebrating with students by being guest readers at schools and libraries across the area.

The Read Across America program started 19 years ago.

