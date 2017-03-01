The Citadel's Parks named SoCon Freshman of the Year

Preston Parks has been named the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year by the coaches and media, it was announced Wednesday. He is just the second Bulldog to earn the award and the first since 2008 when Cameron Wells garnered the honor. Parks was also named to the all-conference third team by media members.

Parks, a 6-1 guard, is averaging 18.0 points per game this season and has scored 504 points, which ranks 13th in a single season in program history. The Greenville, South Carolina, native broke The Citadel’s eight-year-old freshman scoring record last week, shattering Cameron Wells record of 432 points. So far this season, Parks has recorded 20 games in double figures, 14 20-point games and three 30-point games including a career-best 37 in a road win over Samford on Feb. 25. His 37 points is tied for sixth-most in a single game in program history.

The team’s leading scorer in 14 games, including six straight, Parks averaged 22.1 points per game in conference play and is the first freshman to lead the SoCon in scoring in conference play with since Davidson’s Stephen Curry did so in 2006-07. He is one of just two freshman ranked in the top-30 in scoring in conference games and the only freshmen in the top 30 overall this season.

Parks is joined by Kaelon Harris on the media All-Freshman Team. Harris, who was injured prior to the Mercer game on Jan. 28, is averaging 9.3 points per game this season and is the third-leading rebounder on the team, averaging 4.9 boards per game. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native has tallied four games with at least eight or more rebounds and three 20-point games. Harris had a career day at Arizona State as he scored 30 points, brought down nine rebounds and dished out three assists.

The awards mark the fifth straight year The Citadel has been represented on the All-Freshman Team. Current Bulldogs Zane Najdawi (2015-16) and Brian White (2013-14) also earned the award during their freshmen campaigns.

Parks and the rest of the Bulldogs start postseason play in the SoCon Tournament Friday as they take on Western Carolina for the third time this season. The game is set to tip at 5 p.m. inside the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina, and will be on ESPN3 with live stats available at CitadelSports.com. For tickets, visit CitadelSports.com/tickets.