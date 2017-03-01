Charleston's new skate park ready for business

The grand opening of the new SK8 Charleston is so big, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is spreading the celebration over two weekends.

The new skate park will open Saturday with a full day of live music, contests, demos and giveaways. It will hold a similar event on March 11. The park is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with events beginning at 1 p.m. Performances are scheduled every hour until 9 p.m. A food truck will also be serving food from 1 to 9 p.m.

The park features over 32,500 square feet of skateable terrain with a 200-foot-long snake run, an 11.5-foot-deep pro bowl, a seven-foot-deep intermediate bowl, and a 315-foot-long street course. Friends and parents can also watch from a large viewing deck.

All ages and abilities are welcome, but helmets are required. Admission to the park is $3 for participants and $1 for spectators. Annual passes will also be available for $40.

