Vigil planned for mother, son killed in I-26 crash

Friends and family announced plans for a vigil Wednesday night to remember a mother and son killed over the weekend.

Ruth Ruffin and her 12-year-old son, Eyfinn, died Sunday after their car ran off the side of I-26 near Ridgeville Sunday.

Three other people in the car survived the crash.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston, off Ashley Phosphate Road.

Eyfinn played for Pepperhill Elementary School's football team, and school officials say they plan to retire his jersey number at the vigil.

