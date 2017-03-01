Charleston Wine + Food kicks off downtown

The annual Charleston Wine + Food festival has begun.

Mainly held in downtown Charleston, the five-day event will last through March 5. The hub of the festival is its Culinary Village at Marion Square on the corner of Calhoun and King Street.

Organizers say their mission is to showcase, inspire and support Charleston and the Lowcountry's rich culinary and hospitality community.

The 2017 schedule includes tastings and beverage workshops with various local restaurants and vendors. Attendees in all events must be 21 and over, according to the festival's website.

All events will be rain or shine.

Find ticket information here.

