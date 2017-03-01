Construction expected to close lane on Wando River Bridge

Road Construction along Highway 41 east of the Cooper may affect your drive this week.

Starting Wednesday, crews will shut down a lane on the Wando River Bridge connecting Mount Pleasant and Berkeley County — not to be confused with the Wando Bridge on I-526.

The lane closure will be enforced from 8 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following day.

Flagging operations will start at the south end of the bridge and continue until one-half mile south of the bridge.

Expect delays and be cautious if driving through the area.

