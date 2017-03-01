McMaster replaces State Infrastructure Bank Board chairman

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed an upstate attorney as the new chairman of the State Infrastructure Bank.

A statement from Gov. Henry McMaster's office states the governor appreciates the service of former Chairman Vincent Graham.

Press Secretary Brian Symmes said McMaster has appointed John White, a Spartanburg attorney, to succeed Graham.

"The governor felt the bank would benefit from an Upstate representative and has the highest confidence in Mr. White's ability to work with statewide leadership to secure our state's economic prosperity," Symmes said.

The move came two weeks after four Lowcountry lawmakers called on McMaster to remove Graham from his position, citing concerns over the I-526 project.

Sen. Sandy Senn, Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, Rep. Peter McCoy and Rep. Lin Bennett issued a letter to McMaster on Feb. 14 to express their concern with the leadership involving the decision-making process of I-526, and the "refusal of the chairman to schedule open, public meetings on the project and other highway projects."

Graham, responding to their letter, said on Feb. 15 the SIB is not the Charleston Infrastructure Bank, adding that the bank board has a fiduciary responsibility to all citizens of South Carolina.

Symmes said the term of office of the bank board chair position runs alongside the term of the governor, who makes the appointment.

White, a member of the Harrison, White, Smith & Coggins law firm in Spartanburg, is married and has six daughters and 22 grandchildren, according to the firm's website.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.