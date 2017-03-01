Sloane Stephens out, 3 former champions in at Volvo Car Open

Reigning Volvo Car Open champion Sloane Stephens will not be back on Daniel Island to defend her title in 2017 the tournament officially announced on Wednesday.

Three other former champions will make their return to the Lowcountry though as Jelena Jankovic, Sam Stosur and Andrea Petkovic have all committed to take part in the event.

Stephens announced in February that she would have to take time off from the WTA Tour to recover from a foot injury. At that time VCO officials said she hadn't officially dropped out of the event as of yet. Her foot injury has caused her to miss both last year's U.S. Open and this year's Australian Open.

Jankovic will return to Daniel Island for the 13th time in her career. She won what was then knows as the Family Circle Cup in 2007 and also reached the finals in 2013. Overall she's gone 21-11 in Charleston.

Stosur is the champion from 2010 and will be back in the Lowcountry for the 10th time. The Former U.S. Open winner is 15-9 overall here.

Petkovic became a fan favorite in the area when she became the unlikely champion in 2014. She also made the semifinals in 2015 and is 11-3 overall in Charleston.

The trio, along with 2004 winner Venus Williams and 2011 champion Caroline Wozniacki, put the number of former champions attending this years tournament at 5.

The Volvo Car Open will kick off on April 1st.