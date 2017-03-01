Charleston County hazmat team assists in search at self-storage unit

Charleston County deputies and its hazmat team assisted in a search at a self-storage unit in Ladson Wednesday afternoon.

Agents from the Department of Homeland Security were executing a search warrant at a Public Storage location in the 3300 block of Ladson Road, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

Charleston deputies and the county's Hazardous Material Team assisted as a precautionary measure.

The search is part of an on-going criminal drug investigation, Watson said.

The county's hazardous team was deployed to handle the possibility of hazardous material that may be stored in the storage facility, he said.

Deputies said area schools were notified to make them aware of the operation.

