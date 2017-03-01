Family of McClellanville murder victim makes plea for help to find killer

The family of a man shot to death outside his home in McClellanville made a plea Wednesday for help to catch his killer.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Jermaine Frasier was gunned down in his car on Dec. 29, 2016.

Family members gathered outside the victim's home on Burgin Road, begging someone to come forward with information.

Many wore t-shirts paying tribute to Frasier.

"I just want someone to speak up and tell us what they know because people know, people know," Frasier's mother Eudora Frasier said.

Investigators say Jermaine Frasier was sitting in his car when someone came up to it and opened fire, killing him.

"He was home, he thought he was safe and somebody came up to his vehicle and shot him," Detective Mitch Wilson said.

Wilson says investigators do not have a motive for the murder, and very little information to go on.

Family members are frustrated.

"They took a piece of my heart, a piece of my heart, that was my only boy," Eudora Frasier said.

"For somebody to just come in his yard and just take his life senselessly like that, for what reason?" the victim's sister Nashawn Frasier said.

Eudora Frasier says she's confident her son's murder will be solved.

"It's gonna be solved. I'm not doing no cold case for my son. I'm not doing a cold case," she said.

Nashawn Frasier has a message for her brother's killer.

“May you not get any sleep at night, may you have worse days because we are not getting any sleep and we have bad days,” Frasier said.

Jermaine Frasier was the father of four children.

Anyone with information should call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

