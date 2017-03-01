Family of McClellanville murder victim makes plea for help to find killer

A man and a woman are behind bars after their child suffered a swollen left leg and several fractures. Joshua Coker, 27, and Ashley Joyner, 25, have been arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.More >>
A man and a woman are behind bars after their child suffered a swollen left leg and several fractures. Joshua Coker, 27, and Ashley Joyner, 25, have been arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.More >>
Emergency officials say police are investigating a reported robbery at a Goose Creek Title Max.More >>
Emergency officials say police are investigating a reported robbery at a Goose Creek Title Max.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is making stops around the state to discuss hurricane preparedness in this first week of the hurricane season. He visited Charleston County's Emergency Operations Center on Friday to discuss this seasons main focuses. The governor sat down with local officials to brainstorm ways to improve the tri-county areas preparedness plans.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is making stops around the state to discuss hurricane preparedness in this first week of the hurricane season. He visited Charleston County's Emergency Operations Center on Friday to discuss this seasons main focuses. The governor sat down with local officials to brainstorm ways to improve the tri-county areas preparedness plans.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution.More >>
Investigators have arrested two men accused of a carjacking and a high speed chase in Orangeburg County.More >>
Investigators have arrested two men accused of a carjacking and a high speed chase in Orangeburg County.More >>