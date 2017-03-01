Reward increased to $1800 for information on severely-burned dog who died

Officials have increased a reward for information on a dog who was found severely burned and died from his injuries.

Frances R. Willis SPCA announced on Wednesday that the reward is now $1800 for information regarding the dog "Michael" who had to be put down on Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest.

The dog, who also smelled of gasoline, was found after he wandered onto a porch in St. George Tuesday morning.

MOBILE USERS - WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Click here for photos.

A good Samaritan called Dorchester County Animal Control when the dog wandered up onto their porch, county spokesperson Tiffany Norton said.

The dog was taken to the SPCA at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to spokesperson Kelly Harrold.

The dog, estimated to have been between one and two years old, could barely walk and was carried inside for treatment, which included pain medication and fluids, Harrold said.

"We did everything we could and even though this dog in critical condition passed, his last moments were surrounded by love and compassion," FRWSCPA Executive Director Kim Almstedt said in a release. "For a brief moment, I have to believe he felt my hands on his back and knew he was loved. His past, whatever happened, was now truly in the past. His future is bright and filled with no pain."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Dorchester County Animal Control at 843-563-0015 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

