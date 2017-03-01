Man arrested on federal drug charges after Fentanyl found at Ladson home

A Lowcountry man has been arrested on federal drug charges after authorities found Fentanyl at a Ladson home last week.

The US Attorney's Office announced that 60-year-old Robert Mansfield of Ladson has been charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl.

"Mansfield made an initial appearance in federal court this afternoon and a detention hearing and preliminary hearing have been scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 3, 2017," federal authorities said on Wednesday.

The scene unfolded on Pinewood Street in Ladson Friday afternoon when ICE Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Agency agents, and Dorchester County deputies responded to execute a search warrant, Homeland Security spokesman Bryan Cos said.

Witnesses reported a heavy presence of law enforcement and first responders.

Investigators found the controlled substance Fentanyl, a narcotic, which automatically prompted a hazmat call, DEA spokesman Jason Sandoval said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene to assist with the search warrant, Dorchester County Sheriff's Maj. Tony Phinney said.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse called Fentanyl a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent.

Sandoval said an ongoing investigation into heroin and opioid distribution led to the search warrant.

