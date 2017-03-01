Brandon McIlwain transferring from South Carolina

Brandon McIlwain, who started 3 games for South Carolina at quarterback during his freshman season, is leaving school and will transfer to a new program he announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

"this is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I know it's right and God has a plan." McIlwain said in a statement he tweeted out. "Wearing Garnet and Black has been an honor and a privilege for me...but at this point it is time to make a change."

McIlwain, who arrived in Columbia as a 4-star rated quarterback, played in 8 games in 2016 including 3 starts. He threw for 600 yards, 2 TD's and 1 interception and also rushed for 127 yards and 2 scores. But he was unable to crack the lineup much after Jake Bentley was inserted as the starter.

McIlwain also played for the South Carolina baseball team but hadn't had much of an impact there either. His freshman season he went 1-10 with 1 RBI and so far this year saw action in just one game as a pinch runner.

“Brandon came by today and spoke to me about transferring from the University of South Carolina,” said head football coach Will Muschamp. “I support his decision and wish him all the best.”

“Brandon has all the skills to be a terrific baseball player,” said head baseball coach Chad Holbrook. “I have no doubt as he devotes more time to the sport, he can do great things. We have enjoyed him immensely and we wish him well as his career moves forward.”

The move leaves the Gamecocks with just two quarterbacks on scholarship for Spring practice. Bentley along with junior Michael Scarnecchia.