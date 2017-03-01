Hundreds gather at N. Charleston park to honor boy, mother killed in wreck

Hundreds of people gathered at a North Charleston park on Wednesday to honor a 12-year-old boy and his mother who were both killed in a car wreck off I-26 this past weekend.

Teammates of 12-year-old Eyfinn Ruffin came together like they have done before as a team, but this time without him. Eyfinn and his mother Ruth Ruffin died Sunday morning in the car accident near the Ridgeville exit.

Parents, coaches and teammates called Ruffin "Big E.”

"To have this much of an impact on the community at 12 years old, that's unheard of," said football coach Otto Riley."Everything that he was, his mom nurtured, so it's a double impact when you lose both of them at the same time."

"Big E was the type of player that he would knock a player down, then pick him up and say 'I'm sorry'" said football coach Gary Wait."He was just a leader on and off the field."

His brother, Caleb, was also in attendance tonight.

And his teammates and classmates mourn a life, many of them, surely for the first time.

"He's a gentleman," Riley said."He's a gentleman. He was very respectful. He was the kid you wanted to coach."

His coaches are retiring the number 75 Ruffin wore.

They're also naming their MVP award after him. Eyfinn was once the recipient of it.

