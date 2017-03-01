Quantcast

Authorities investigating armed robbery at Dorchester Co. busine - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Authorities investigating armed robbery at Dorchester Co. business

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant in Dorchester County. 

The robbery happened at the Little Caesars on 3720 Ashley Phosphate Road. 

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly