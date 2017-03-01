Tigers Top NC State, 78-74

After a season of heartbreaking finishes, Clemson came out on top Wednesday with a thrilling 78-74 win over NC State in Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers contested a Dennis Smith three that went wide right and back to the Tigers with three seconds to play. Jaron Blossomgame tacked on two free throws for the final margin, pushing Clemson to 15-14 on the season (5-12 in the ACC). The Wolfpack fell to 15-16 overall (4-14 in league play).

Blossomgame scored all 16 of his points after halftime Wednesday, pushing him over the 500-point mark for a second straight season. He hit a crucial three-pointer that gave the Tigers a 75-72 lead with 1:27 to play, and 3-4 at the charity stripe inside the final minute to preserve the win. Shelton Mitchell also added 16, while Sidy Djitte chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds for a second consecutive game. Abdul-Malik Abu led the Wolfpack with 18.

Mitchell got his team off to a hot start, reaching double figures for the ninth time in the last 10 games by the first media timeout. Included were a couple of three-point makes for the sophomore, one of four in the early going for Clemson. NC State shot efficiently, however, and had control with a 29-26 lead that forced a timeout with nearly five minutes to play. After Clemson answered with a 7-0 run, State ended the half strong and took a 38-37 lead into the locker room behind a baseline jumper by Ted Kapita.

The Tigers took a six-point lead in the final 10 minutes at 63-57. Djitte scored four straight points after grabbing offensive rebounds on back to back possessions. But State chipped away and closed to within one, 65-64. It looked all too similar with just under two minutes left, when Smith drilled a three with 1:54 to play. But Blossomgame would not let the Tigers be denied this time, finishing on the aforementioned high note.



The Tigers finish the regular season at home on Saturday against Boston College. Clemson’s four seniors will be honored before and after the game, which is scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum.