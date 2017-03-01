Cougars Fall Georgia Southern In Midweek Tilt

Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) drove in three runs with his third home run of the season, as Georgia Southern used a big first inning to pull away for a 14-7 win over the College of Charleston baseball team on Wednesday evening.

Georgia Southern (4-4) plated 14 runs on 19 hits, including five that went for extra bases, compared to seven runs on 11 base knocks for the College of Charleston (4-4). Wondrack, Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.), Seth Wall (Georgetown, S.C.), and Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) each recorded a pair of hits. McRae and Logan Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) both drove in two runs.

Max McKinley (Tallahassee, Fla.) took the loss in his second career start, as he, Will Detwiler (Camden, S.C.), and Jakob Frishmuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) combined to throw the opening five frames. Austin George (Mooresville, N.C.) allowed one run and struck out two in two innings of work, while Kris Kuhn (Summerville, S.C.) tossed a scoreless eighth.

Steven Curry paced the Eagles with four hits and two RBIs, while Jordan Wren drove in three with a 2-for-5 night. Ryan Cleveland and Logan Baldwin each collected a trio of base knocks, including a two-run home run in the third. Seth Shuman tossed five shutout innings to earn the win, as Zach Strickland, Adam Kelly, Zach Cowart, and Lawson Humphries each pitched a frame in relief.

The Eagles opened the scoring with a six-run first before adding two in both the second and third. After a three-run fifth for Georgia Southern, the Cougars got on the board with three in the top of the sixth. Erven Roper (Easley, S.C.) and Dixon led off the inning with back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Wondrack stepped up one batter later, and lifted a 0-1 pitch over the wall in left center for a three-run home run – his third big fly of the season.

Morgan would plate a run with a double to right in the eighth, scoring Wondrack from second with his first hit as a Cougar. The College added three runs in the ninth on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch to Xavier Freeman (Sterling, Okla.), and a two-run single by Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) to cap the night’s scoring.

The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when they host crosstown rival The Citadel in the first matchup of a three-game weekend set. First pitch is slated for 6:00 pm at Patriots Point.